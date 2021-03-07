Samsung Galaxy A52 Retail Box Surfaces Online Ahead Of Launch: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A52 is all set to make a debut alongside the Galaxy A72. The company is expected to introduce both smartphones with 4G and 5G network support. The internet has been flooded with leaks giving an ample amount of details on the renders as well as features of both handsets. The Galaxy A52 was recently spotted online where it's complete specifications and expected pricing was revealed. Now, another leak surrounding the handset has surfaced that shows the real-life images as well as the retail box of the Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Retail Box Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy A52's leaked retail box image has been shared online by a tipster called Ahmed Qwaider on Twitter. The leaked image shows the main unit and a power brick. Also, the retail box comprises will ship with a USB Type-A to Type-C cable for charging and data transfers.

No other accessory seems to have been packed inside the retail box. The features which the leaked live images confirm include a 64MP quad-camera module with an OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The previous leaks have recalled the other camera hardware as well.

The device might come with a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A52's live image additionally confirms an Infinity-O display which means a punch-hole design.

Apart from this, the device is confirmed to ship with IP62 certification which will protect the handset from natural elements such as dust and splashes.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to come with the Snapdragon 750G processor. The unit might be launched with an 8GB/6GB RAM configuration. It is said to boot on Android 11 OS and will have a One UI 3.1 skin. Samsung is also said to pack a 6.5-inch display which will be a Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. The display is said to offer a 90Hz or 120Hz resolution.

