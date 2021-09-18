Samsung Galaxy A73 Camera Features Tipped Online; First A-Series Phone With 108MP Lens News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A72 is a top mid-range device from the South Korean brand that was launched back in March in the country. Now, the brand seems to be prepping up for the launch of its successor dubbed as the Galaxy A73 soon. The successor is rumored to have a major upgrade over its predecessor as a new report suggests Samsung might use 108MP main sensor for the upcoming Galaxy A73.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Expected To Feature 108MP Camera

The report comes to the light via a tipster @GaryeonHan who has claimed that the upcoming Galaxy A73 will offer a 108MP lens. We have usually seen Samsung used the larger sensor for its flagship devices. So, if this turns out to be true, the Galaxy A73 will be the first A-series from Samsung to feature a 108MP lens.

Besides, Samsung is also reportedly planning to start offering the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology for all mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones starting next year. This means the Galaxy A73 will also come with OIS support.

Samsung Galaxy A73: What More To Expect?

Apart from the camera, other features of the Galaxy A73 are still under wraps. However, we expect few other upgrades from the upcoming Galaxy A73 including processor, battery, and display. Besides, this time the successor Galaxy A73 might also support 5G connectivity.

To recall, the Galaxy A72 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 720G processor handles processing on the Galaxy A72. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 25W charging tech. Besides, it features a 64MP quad-camera at the rear panel and a 32MP front-facing camera sensor. Other aspects include standard connectivity and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

However, Samsung has not shared any info regarding the upcoming Galaxy A73. So, we will suggest you take this info as speculations. As far as launch is concerned, the device is expected to go official sometime next year.

Additional, brands like Realme and Redmi is already offering 108MP sensor for their mid-range devices. So, with the upcoming Galaxy A73, Samsung is believed to compete with other brand's mid-range devices that offer 108MP cameras.

Best Mobiles in India