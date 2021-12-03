Samsung Galaxy A73 Renders Confirm AMOLED Display, Quad-Cameras; Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up for a couple of launches, including the highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE. Additionally, many of the Samsung Galaxy A series are getting upgraded handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy A73. The latest report reveals the renders and specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Renders Revealed

Rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy A73 have been around for a while. Coming as the successor to the Galaxy A72, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to pack several upgrades, including 5G support, better cameras, and a more immersive display. That said, the design renders of the upcoming Samsung phone look largely similar to its predecessor.

The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy A73, courtesy of OnLeaks with Zoutons, show an edge-to-edge display with a typical centered punch-hole cutout. The display is said to be an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A73 screen will reportedly offer 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Apart from this, the alleged Samsung Galaxy A73 will feature a quad-camera setup housed in a rectangular module. Just like its predecessor, one can see the camera casing protruding from the body. One can also spot the power and volume controls on the right side while the speakers and USB-C port are located at the bottom. The phone seems to skip the 3.5 mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Launch: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. More importantly, the phone is said to feature a 108MP quad-camera setup that would likely be its key selling point.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 price in India is likely to be between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000. This price segment has become increasingly popular these days with offerings from Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, and so on.

Samsung has been steadily upgrading its Galaxy A series to feature 5G support and to take on competition from OnePlus, Realme, and so on. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A73 is the right candidate to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT Master Edition, and so on.

