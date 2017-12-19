Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) unveiled with Infinity Display

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphones, thereby putting an end to the rumors and speculations those have been hitting the headlines almost every other day. Though the naming scheme is different, these devices are the successors to the existing Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) models.

The new Galaxy A series smartphones are actually closer to the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones and bring something unique to the lineup. We say so as these mid-range smartphones boast the Infinity Display that we saw on the Galaxy S8 duo. Also, the smartphones have dual front cameras that will make them selfie-centric devices as well.

As of now, Samsung has not mentioned anything about the pricing of the Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphone duo. However, there are claims that these devices will be available for sale in early January 2018. These smartphones have been launched in four colors - black, orchid grey, gold and blue.

Display The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Galaxy A8+ (2018) feature Infinity Display that was introduced by the S series smartphones. It goes without saying that the display will have an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. While the Galaxy A8 has a 5.6-inch FHD+ display, the Galaxy A8+ has a larger 6-inch display with the same FHD+ resolution. Notably, these are the first Galaxy A series smartphones to support Gear VR. Processor and Storage Both the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphones equip an octa-core processor but the company is yet to reveal if these devices will have a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset. The Galaxy A8 features 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage while the larger variant comes in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Camera Both the smartphones feature a dual camera setup at the front with a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor with Live Focus support for the bokeh mode and f/1.9 aperture. It is touted that the smartphones can switch between the two sensors at the front to render the effect that is desired. At the rear, there is a 16MP selfie camera with a wider f/1.7 aperture. The rear snapper has digital image stabilization and hyperlapse. Software Though the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) are advanced with dual front cameras and Infinity Display, the one aspect that is disappointing is the software part. These smartphones run Android 7.1 Nougat instead of Android 8.0 Oreo that is the latest iteration of the OS. Connectivity and Battery The Galaxy A8 smartphone duo come with USB Type-C port and other standard connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE and Samsung Pay for contactless mobile payment. The smartphones have been launched with the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear of these smartphones as they feature the Infinity Display. The Galaxy A8 (2018) is powered by a 3000mAh battery while the Galaxy A8+ (2018) makes use of a juicier 3500mAh battery. Both the batteries support fast charging as well.