Samsung Galaxy A8 Lite with punch hole display might release in April 2019

We all know that Samsung is currently working on three different smartphone series which includes the Galaxy S10, Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series. The company is refreshing its mid-range smartphone lineup so that it can fare well against the other brands such as Xiaomi, Honor, and others. The South Korean tech giant is replacing its entire Galaxy J and Galaxy On lineup with the Galaxy M series and the new mid-range series will be released this month itself. While the internet is flooded with the leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy M series, the Galaxy A series is being suggested online for quite some time now. As the Galaxy M and Galaxy S10 series launch date are approaching, more and more reports about the Galaxy A series are surfacing online.

Earlier, the Galaxy A90 was leaked online revealing the storage and color options in which it will be available. The Samsung Galaxy A90 is suggested to come in three color options including black, silver, and gold and will offer a storage space of 128GB. Now, a new Samsung smartphone in the Galaxy A series has made its way online.

The suggested Samsung smartphone which is under development is the Galaxy A60 which is also called as Galaxy A8 Lite. The information comes from an interaction between SamsungMobile.News and MMDJ on Twitter. The Twitter interaction suggests that Samsung will bring the next Galaxy A series smartphone sometime in April this year. The device will be mid-range offering by the South Korean tech giant which will a variant between the Galaxy A50 and the premium Galaxy A70 smartphones.

As of now, there is no specific information available about the specifications and features which the upcoming Samsung smartphone will pack. However, it is expected that the device might sport the latest display panel with a 'punch-hole' similar to what we have on the Galaxy A8s. The other specifications might be identical to the Galaxy A8s smartphone, though, nothing concrete can be said at the moment.