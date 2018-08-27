ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star first sale to happen today in India: Price, launch offers and more

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star all set to go on its first every sale in India starting today. Here are the launch offers which you should consider before purchasing this smartphone.

    Samsung has launched its Galaxy A8 Start last week in India and the smartphone is all set to go on sale via Amazon India today. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is the global variant of the Galaxy A9 star which was launched in China a couple of months ago. This comes under premium mid-range smartphone category. The smartphone houses an Infinity display, dual camera, Bixby virtual assistant integration and more.

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Star price in India, launch offers

    The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990 for the 6GB RAM variant. The smartphone comes with the launch offer of free 1-year screen protection plan, no-cost EMIs options from Bajaj Finserv and all major credit cards. Buyers holding HDFX credit card will receive an instant discount of 5 percent. 

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Star specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display panel with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone display carries 2.5D and 3D glass protection that sits alongside the metal frame. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with quad-core 2.2GHz Kryo 260 and quad-core 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

    On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera at the back with the combination of 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors with an LED flash. Both the camera sensors features f/1.7 aperture lenses on the top. For the selfie camera, the smartphone uses a 24-megapixel camera sensor with a f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera also sports Beauty and Pro Lighting features and supports AR Stickers. Moreover, the smartphone also comes with Face Unlock feature which will unlock your screen using your face.

    Samsung smartphone is backed by a 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A8 Star offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

    The Galaxy A8 Star is fueled by a 3,700mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top.

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
