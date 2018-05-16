Samsung Galaxy A8 Start certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung might be working on a variant of its Galaxy A8 Star. The device identified by the model number SM-G885F/DS has received certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. The same model was recently certified by the FCC as well.

Even though the listing didn't reveal the specs of the device, its's confirmed that it will run Android 8.0 Oreo. However, it is possible that it will have a proprietary UI skin atop. Moreover, the specifications also state that the device will support Wi-Fi networks running on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. It is also likely to be sold internationally and will accept two SIM cards.

Previous leaks and certifications suggest the design and specs of the device. The Galaxy A8 Star will support the Bluetooth 5.0 standard. It will be powered by the Exynos 7885 or the Snapdragon 660 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device will also have an expandable storage up to 256GB.

The smartphone is said to draw power from a 3700mAh battery. Other specifications include a 6.28-inch OLED display with an 18:5:9 aspect ratio and 2220 x 1080 pixel resolution. It will come equipped with a 24MP + 16MP sensor, while an 8MP camera will be placed up front.

Previously, the TENAA listing also hinted that the device will have Bixby support. For security, the device will have a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The camera module will be placed vertically if the images are real.

Besides, Samsung has received certification for two new tablets by the Eurasian Economic Commission. The two tablets are identified by their model numbers SM-T835 and SM-T595. The certification could mean that the company will soon be launching two new tablets.

Speculations suggest that the model number SM-T835 will likely be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. It will be a follow up to the Tab S3 launched last year. However, there isn't much information available about the other tablet certified by the regulator.

The alleged Tab S4 has already appeared on GFXBench. The listing reveals that the tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. It will have an octa-core Kryo 64-bit CPU clocked at 2.3GHz with Adreno 540 GPU.

