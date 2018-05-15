Samsung get EEC nod for two new tablets, could be the Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung has received certification for two new tablets by the Eurasian Economic Commission. The two tablets are identified by their model numbers SM-T835 and SM-T595. The certification could mean that the company will soon be launching two new tablets.

Speculations suggest that the model number SM-T835 will likely be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. It will be a follow up to the Tab S3 launched last year. However, there isn't much information available about the other tablet certified by the regulator. The alleged Tab S4 has already appeared on GFXBench. The listing reveals that the tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. It will have an octa-core Kryo 64-bit CPU clocked at 2.3GHz with Adreno 540 GPU.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is said to feature a 10.5-inch display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It will likely be backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There could be a variant of the tablet that has SIM card functionality.

Recent reports claim that the Tab S4 will sport a single 12MP rear camera. It will include a flash module but won't support autofocus. For selfies, the device might have an 8MP sensor. Benchmarks also show that the tablet will run Android 8.0 Oreo with proprietary skin atop. The device has also been recently certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Besides, the company is said to launch two more budget smartphones as well. Talking of the Samsung Galaxy J4, the smartphone will pack a 5.5-inch 720p display with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. However, it's unknown whether the company will use an LCD or Super AMOLED panel. It will come equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It is said to be powered by a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM. It will run the Android 8.0 Oreo, while a 3000mAh battery will keep the phone alive.

The Galaxy J6, on the other hand, flaunts a 5.6-inch AMOLED display. It will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset. It will have 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It will feature a fingerprint reader on the rear panel for added security. It will come equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy J6 will also run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.