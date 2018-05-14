Samsung Galaxy J4, J6 budget phones specs and pricing leaked

Samsung is known for launching its budget devices at a steady pace. According to SamMobile the company will be launching two more budget smartphones. Not much was about the Galaxy J4 and J6, but we might have an idea now. The report suggests the specifications of the phones.

Talking of the Samsung Galaxy J4, the smartphone will pack a 5.5-inch 720p display with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. However, it's unknown whether the company will use an LCD or Super AMOLED panel. It will come equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

It is said to be powered by a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM. It will run the Android 8.0 Oreo, while a 3000mAh battery will keep the phone alive.

The Galaxy J6, on the other hand, flaunts a 5.6-inch AMOLED display. It will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset. It will have 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It will feature a fingerprint reader on the rear panel for added security. It will come equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy J6 will also run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

What's still unclear is whether the Galaxy J6 is one of the four "Made in India" smartphones meant to go against Xiaomi's budget offerings. Also, it's unknown when the company will announce the phones and the pricing.

Considering that both phones have passed the FCC certification a few weeks ago, it shouldn't be too long before the company makes an official announcement.

Previously, the company announced that it will be launching four new smartphones in India. According to a report by XDA developers, the company will launch four J series smartphone this month. Samsung is probably trying to win back its top spot in the Indian market. Currently, Xiaomi is leading the market with its India-exclusive devices.

For years, Samsung held the top spot in the country. While it still holds the number one spot globally, it was dethroned by Xiaomi from the Indian market in Q4 last year. Xiaomi continues to be on the first spot in the Q1 2018 as well. This means Samsung has a lot of work to get back on the first spot.