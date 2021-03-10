Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification: What We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to introduce two A-series devices- the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52. We already know the brand is also working on the successor of the Galaxy A80 which will be dubbed as the Galaxy A82. Earlier this month, the handset with model number SM-A826S was spotted on the Geekbench listing.

Now, the phone with the same model number has been listed on Bluetooth SIG certification which has confirmed the moniker of the device and it will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Bluetooth SIG listing has not shared any further info about the phone.

Going by the previous report, the Samsung Galaxy A82 scored 755 in the single-core and 2630 points in the multi-core tests. The phone is also tipped to come with the Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is an old chipset. It might run Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.1 custom skin software-wise. Other details of the will include 5G connectivity, 6GB RAM. Apart from this, nothing much is known at this moment. However, we can expect to get more info in the coming days.

What We Think

If the rumors turn out to be true, this is not surprising for us. As the company recently announced the Galaxy F62 with the old Exynos 9825 SoC that runs the Galaxy Note 10 of 2019. As of now, we can see the Galaxy A82 5G with Snapdragon 855+ chipset will be upgraded over its predecessor's Snapdragon 730 SoC.

To recall, the Galaxy A80 features a rotating camera module and the main 48MP lens acts as a selfie camera. Upfront, the phone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution which is also protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. For battery, the Galaxy A80 ships with a 3700 mAh battery with support for fast charging; however, the next-gen is expected to pack a larger battery compared to its predecessor.

Considering this, we can expect the Galaxy A82 5G might offer a quad-or triple-lens setup instead of dual-lens. It remains to be seen whether it will feature the same rotating camera module or not. However, we will request you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

