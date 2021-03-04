Samsung Galaxy A82 Geekbench Listing Hints At Snapdragon 855 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2019, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A80 with a rotating camera module wherein the triple-camera setup at the rear will double as the selfie camera as well. It also carried the credits of being the first full-screen device from Samsung sans a punch-hole cutout or notch.

Now, reports regarding the successor of this smartphone have started making the rounds on the internet. There are reports speculating that the Samsung Galaxy A82, the sequel to the Galaxy A80 is on the cards. In a recent development, this smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database.

Samsung Galaxy A82 Geekbench Listing

Going by the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Samsung smartphone has been listed with a dated but powerful processor. A Twitter-based tipster Ankit has spotted several benchmark results of the smartphone under the model number samsung-A826S. Notably, the scores achieved by these smartphones are also quite similar and the results show that the device's processor or motherboard could be the 'msmnile' aka Snapdragon 855, which is the 2019 Qualcomm flagship chipset.

Furthermore, the screenshot shared by the tipster shows that the alleged Samsung Galaxy A82 has managed to score 757 points in the single-core test and 2678 points in the multi-core test. Besides this, the Geekbench listing shows that the smartphone might run Android 11 out-of-the-box and come with 6GB of RAM. Given that the Galaxy A82 will arrive with 5G support, we can expect it to ship with a separate 5G modem similar to the other 5G smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Here's What We Think

While you might think that this is not the latest chipset, you need to know that the Galaxy A80 series is not a flagship device and the use of a Snapdragon 855 is an upgrade as compared to the Snapdragon 730G.

Moreover, Samsung is known for using older flagship chipsets in its new devices. The newly launched Galaxy F62 is one such device as it uses the Exynos 9825 SoC that powered the Galaxy Note 10 of 2019. Another one is the Galaxy Note 10 Lite that uses the Exynos 9810 SoC that came with the Galaxy S9 from 2018.

We can expect the Samsung Galaxy A82 to see the light of the day in the coming months. In the meantime, we will get to know more details regarding the device.

