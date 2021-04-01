Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted On Google Play Console Listing; Chipset, RAM Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A series has been getting a steady makeover with revamped features, 5G chipsets, and so on. The latest on the list is the rumored Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 2, which will reportedly debut as the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G. The smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console, suggesting an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G On Google Play Console

The Google Play Console listing reveals the Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-A826S and the codename 'a82xq'. This further hints at the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 2 smartphone with a rebranded name of Samsung Galaxy A82 5G. Like always, the listing has revealed a couple of key details expected on the smartphone.

Going into the details, the Google Play Console listing reveals the upcoming Samsung smartphone's chipset, RAM, connectivity, and other key details. The rumored Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 6GB RAM. At the moment, we're uncertain if there are other RAM options for the device.

The listing further reveals the alleged Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. An FHD+ display with 1080p resolution and 450 screen density was also spotted on the Google Play Console. So far, the listing details sync with previous rumors.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Launch: What To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum smartphones have debuted with a different name in the market. To recall, the Galaxy A Quantum 1 smartphone was launched as the Samsung Galaxy A71. Now, we're getting the upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy A80 smartphone with an improved 5G chipset.

Some of the other details tipped for the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G include a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera as part of the triple-camera setup. To note, its predecessor launched with a pop-up rotating camera that worked for both selfies and rear cameras. From the looks of it, Samsung is ditching this design to pack dedicated rear and selfie cameras.

Since the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has made an appearance on the Google Play Console and Bluetooth SIG listing, it could launch pretty soon. More updates are expected to follow soon.

Best Mobiles in India