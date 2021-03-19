Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Specifications, Availability Revealed In New Leak News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is set to revamp its Galaxy A lineup with 5G smartphones with affordable price tags. The latest to join the list is the rumored Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, which was spotted on Geekbench earlier this month. The alleged 5G smartphone is tipped to pack the Snapdragon 855+ chipset and includes a 64MP camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Tipped

Previously, a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-A826S appeared on Geekbench, which was rumored to be the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G. Later, the same smartphone appeared on the Bluetooth SIG listing, revealing a couple of key details. The latest report regarding the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G comes from the Galaxy Club, a Dutch website.

The new report confirms the smartphone SM-A826S is indeed the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G and throws light on its specs sheet. The leak suggests the upcoming Samsung 5G smartphone will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Plus, it will reportedly include the Quantum Random Number Generator for enhanced on-device data encryption.

The report also sheds light on the camera specifications. The alleged Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will include a 64MP Sony IMX686 camera sensor, against the popular opinion of including the Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G: What To Expect

Since the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has appeared on several listings, we have an idea of what to expect from the upcoming device. The Geekbench scorecard has given the smartphone 2,630 points in the multi-core test and 755 points in the single-core test. The Bluetooth listing has confirmed it would pack the Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.

It's rumored the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A82 5G would come as the successor to the Galaxy A80. The Samsung Galaxy A80 was one of the most uniquely designed smartphones that packed a swivel camera mechanism, allowing users to use rear cameras and front-facing cameras. For all we know, Samsung could bring back the design with the upcoming smartphone.

Lastly, the report also suggests the alleged Samsung Galaxy A82 5G won't be making it to the European market. Instead, Samsung would likely limit it to the South Korean and Asian markets. Although, it can't be confirmed just yet.

