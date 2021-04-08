Samsung Galaxy A82 Live Images Leaked Online: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is expected to add a new A-series smartphone dubbed Galaxy A Quantum 2. However, the phone is said to arrive with the Samsung Galaxy A82 moniker outside of China. Recently, the device was spotted on the Google Play Console listing, revealing its key specifications. Now, alleged live images of the handset have been leaked on Weibo (spotted by Mukul Sharma), revealing its design and specs. Check out all the details of the Galaxy A Quantum 2 that we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 2 Or A82: Design

The phone is leaked in white color option and the alleged live images of the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 have shown its front and back panel. The phone has a center punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera and a rectangular camera module at the rear panel which houses three sensors.

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 2 Or A82: Expected Features

The phone is said to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display complemented by a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone might feature the Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the device is likely to run Android 11 OS.

Coming to the cameras, the triple-lens of the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 2 is expected to include a 64MP primary camera. As of now, the resolution of the other two sensors is still unknown; however, we can expect an ultra-wide lens. Further, the phone might pack a 4,500 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.

In terms of pricing, the phone is rumored to fall between 7,00,000-8,00,000 WON (roughly Rs. 44,900- 51,400). Considering the price, we can safely assume the phone will be a flagship device. An official IP rating and Dolby Atmos speakers can also be expected from the handset.

On the other hand, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 2 Or A82 is said to take place on April 23, while the pre-order will begin on April 13. However, we will suggest you to take this info with a pinch of salt until the company confirms the phone's existence.

Best Mobiles in India