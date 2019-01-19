ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A8 (2018) with Android Pie clears Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Samsung is also said to be working on Android Pie update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone.

    It has been over four months since Google has officially released the Android 9 Pie OS. Since the launch of Android Pie in August, the smartphone manufacturers have started rolling out the update for their respective smartphones. One such brand which is actively working on Android Pie update for its smartphones is the Samsung.

    Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A8 (2018) might get Android Pie soon

     

    The South Korean tech giant has released the Android Pie update for a bunch of its Galaxy smartphones and is working on the update for some of its other devices as well. The company has recently released the stable Android Pie update for the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, whereas, the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 have received the Android Pie beta update based on One UI. Now, some reports suggest that the Android Pie update will also be released for the Galaxy A series of smartphones.

    Samsung is reportedly working on the Android Pie update for its last year's mid-range offerings including the Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphones. Both the Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Galaxy A9 (2019) running on Android Pie has cleared Wi-Fi Alliance certification, indicating the update availability sometime soon.

    Apparently, these are not the only Galaxy A smartphones which will be receiving the Android Pie update. Samsung is also said to be working on Android Pie update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone. This further confirms that the company is working with a full force to release Android Pie for its Galaxy A series and with the Wi-Fi Alliance certification we can expect the update to be rolled out sometime soon.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
