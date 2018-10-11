Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) announced: Price, specifications, features and more

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), the latest mid-range smartphone is now official. As expected, this device has a quad-camera setup at its rear. And, it has been launched in Lemonade Blue, Caviar Black and Bubblegum Pink color variants. The smartphone runs Android Oreo 8.0 out-of-the-box and comes with a triple card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price and availability

This smartphone from Samsung is priced starting 599 euros (approx. Rs. 51,300) in Europe and 39990 rubles (approx. Rs. 44,400) in Russia. It will be made available in select markets in November 2018. As of now, there is no clue regarding when it will be launched in India and its pricing.

Specifications and features

On the specifications front, the Galaxy A9 (2018) bestows a FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC based on the 10nm processor. This processor uses dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 CPUs and hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs. It is paired with Adreno 616 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience UI, this smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and NFC (optional). There is a 3800mAh battery powering the smartphone along with support for fast charging (there's a USB Type-C port). The Galaxy A9 also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is support for Samsung Pay as well on the latest mid-range offering.

Quad-camera setup

As mentioned above, the USP of the Galaxy A9 (2018) is the presence of four rear cameras. It has a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom, an 8MP with a 120-degree ultra wide lens for wide-angle shots, and a 5MP sensor to capture the depth of field information for portrait shots. Up front, there is a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera comes with a LED flash module positioned underneath it and live focus as well.