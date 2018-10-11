Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro with four cameras leaked online

The leak

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will come with a premium all-glass design with quad cameras on the back. Additionally, the smartphone is supposed to offer top of the line specifications.

The camera leak

According to the recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will a quad camera setup with a wide angle, telephoto lens, low light lens, and a live focus lens.

The leak also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will have a 24 MP primary low-light sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, 10 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture to offer 2x optical zoom, an 8 MP wide angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture with 120 degrees of viewing angle, and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f.2,2 aperture.

Except for the telephoto lens, the Galaxy A9 Star Pro has a similar camera setup as of the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will have a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 3720 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom Samsung Experience UI On top. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro. However, considering the price of the Galaxy A7 2018, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro is expected to cost around Rs 30,000 for the base variant.