Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro live image surfaces online: The triple camera Samsung smartphone

Samsung is expected to the first smartphone from the company with a triple camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro could be the first smartphone from the company with a triple camera setup. The company might launch the Galaxy A9 Star Pro as a camera-centric smartphone to compete against the likes of the mid-tier flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 6, and, the Xiaomi Poco F1.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro specifications

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will come with a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080px. Do note that the Galaxy A9 Star Pro will have a taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio display with a notch-less design. The smartphone will have a premium all-glass design with features like IP rating for water and dust resistance.

The smartphone is expected to run on either a 600 series or 700 series Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot (probably a hybrid slot). The smartphone will also have a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the slots.

The phone will have a triple camera set up at the back. However, the exact implementation of the triple camera setup is yet to be known. The phone is also speculated to have a single 16 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock. Regarding camera features, the Galaxy A9 Star Pro will offer features like HDR, Panorama, Portrait mode, 4K video recording, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro will have a 3600 mAh battery with support for USB type C port for charging and data syncing. Just like every other Samsung smartphone, the A9 Star Pro will have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone will be launched with Android 8.1 Oreo with custom Samsung Experience UI.

The Galaxy A9 Star Pro will be the upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy A8 Star which was recently launched in India for Rs 34,990. So, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro is expected to cost at least Rs 39,990 in India, and the price might go up for the higher storage variant.