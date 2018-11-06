Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) might come with Rs 39,000 price tag in India, launch expected in November

Samsung surprised us all with the launch of A7 (2018) with a primary triple camera setup and the A9 (2018) with a quad-camera setup. The latter is slated to launch in India in November and now, some reports give us an idea about the Indian pricing of the smartphone.

As per some reports from 91Mobiles, the upcoming Galaxy A9 (2018) will come with a price tag of Rs 39,000. The publication has located this information on Samsung India official website. The source code for the supposed Galaxy A9 (2018) source code further reveals that the base variant of the device will be available in 6GB RAM and will carry the aforementioned price tag. Considering that the OnePlus 6T comes with a similar price tag in India, it would be interesting to see how well the device holds up against the former.

Samsung had launched the A9 (2018) back in October at its 4X Fun Galaxy A event held in Malaysia. In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 and has a screen resolution if 2220 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC which is coupled with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. The device comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone packs primary four-rear camera setup which is stacked vertically at the rear panel. The smartphone lenses comprise of a 24MP AF primary sensor with a f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and f/2.4, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide 120-degree lens, a 5MP sensor with a f/2.4 aperture to capture depth sensing. Up, front the device makes use of a 24MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) offers Wi-Fi 802.11a/bg/n/ac (2.4)/5GHz), VHT80 MIMO, USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers and more. You also get Bixby support and Samsung Health with the device. This entire package is backed by a decent 3,800mAh.