Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) scores stable Android Pie update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone receives Android 9 Pie update. Here's how to install the update.

Samsung has recently released the Android Pie update for its Galaxy A8 Plus (2018), and it appears that the South Korean tech giant doesn't have any chill. Now, it has been reported for by Sam Mobile that Samsung is pushing the update for its Galaxy A9 (2018) models. As of now, the Android Pie update is released in Poland alongside February security fix. The update comes with a software version of A920FXXU1BSC5.

As indicated by the report, Samsung is deploying the Pie update to some selected countries for mid-range smartphones. The Galaxy A8 and A8+ models additionally get the update only in Russia. So there must be chances that the company will limit the Android Pie refresh for Galaxy A9 (2018) only to Poland.

It was also reported that the mid-range smartphones from Samsung will get the Android Pie update by March in numerous different markets. Thus, there are still a few expectations that the company will push the update to other imperative markets like the US and Indian market.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) proprietor in Poland then you are sufficiently fortunate to get the update before any other countries. Here are the means by which you can download the report on your cell phone.

To begin with, you have to head to the Setting app there you can see the Software update option. You have to tap on the option and check whether the update has arrived or not. Now you can see a Download and Install option, tap on it and your download will be begun. The phone will boot and take some time to restart, don't stress once the smartphone is updated it will get restarted.

Hope India will likewise witness the rollout of the Android Pie update for the mid-range Samsung smartphones soon.