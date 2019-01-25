Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) with Infinity-O display goes official for around Rs. 38,000

Back in December 2018, Samsung announced the Galaxy A8s in China. While this smartphone is yet to be released in the global markets, the company has brought it to its home market South Korea. Well, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019), the Korean version of the Galaxy A8s (SM-G8870) has been launched.

The specifications remain the same and it has been launched in three colors - Green, Gray and Blue. The pricing of the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) is 599,500 Korean won (approx. Rs. 38,000). The sale will debut from February 28. As of now, there is no word regarding the global availability of this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) is identical to its Chinese counterpart. It flaunts a glass back along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is among the first smartphones that comes with the Infinity-O design with a display hole at the top left corner to house the selfie camera.

Under its hood, this Samsung smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC based on the 10nm process. It uses dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 cores and hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 cores. This processor is teamed up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo with no word regarding the Android 9 Pie update. It supports dual-SIM, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS and Wi-Fi. Well, this phone features a primary 24MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom with f/2.4 aperture and a third 5MP sensor for capturing the depth of field information in the portrait mode. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 24MP selfie camera housed in the display hole at the left corner with an aperture of f/2.0. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint and a 3400mAh battery powering this smartphone along with adaptive fast charging support.