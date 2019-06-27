Just In
Samsung Galaxy A90 To Pack Snapdragon 855 — Might Lose Affordable Tag
The past couple of years has seen the likes of many affordable flagships from companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Huawei. These devices come with top-of-the-line specifications but at a relatively cheaper price. Samsung has been lagging behind the competition in this aspect, but it seems the company might have something in store for later this year.
According to the known tipster OnLeaks, Samsung is working on two new smartphones that are likely Samsung Galaxy A90 and a 5G-enabled variant. Both phones are exected to come with a 6.7-inch screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The processor makes it a flagship offering that will go head-to-head with upper mid-range devices.
In order to somehow make amends, I bring you the key specs of these devices 😜— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 25, 2019
- SM-A908: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+8+5 rear camera, 5G support.
- SM-A905: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+12+5 rear camera with exclusive Tilt OIS tech!
Cheers! pic.twitter.com/uqfFTnfoIQ
The tweet also reveals that the 5G variant will pack a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera setup, while the 4G model will sport 48MP+12MP+5MP setup with "tilt OIS" technology. The company launched the Galaxy A80 with Snapdragon 730 chipset for a price of $737, so it's safe to assume that the upcoming device will be slightly expensive than the former. There were rumors that the device will pack a full-screen with a pop-up selfie camera.
Samsung already has its Galaxy S10e which is the cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone under its flagship lineup. It remains to be seen whether the company will limit the new devices to select markets or launch them at more expensive pricing.
Besides, Samsung seems to be gearing up for another wave of Galaxy Fold smartphones. According to The Investor (via SamMobile), a Samsung executive has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold will soon make a comeback in the market. The company didn't release the smartphone after many reviewers saw their units experiencing durability issues.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold was earlier slated to be released in April, but due to some issues with the display, the date was postponed. Huawei has also delayed the launch of its folding smartphone - the mate X until September.
