Samsung Galaxy Bloom: Samsung CEO Confirms Name Of Upcoming Folding Phone

    Samsung recently confirmed its Unpacked event, where the brand will most likely launch the S-series flagship smartphones. As of now, there is a dilemma regarding the nomenclature of the series. Some reports suggest that it will be called the Galaxy S20, while others say that it will be called the Galaxy S11.

    Galaxy Bloom: Samsung CEO Confirms Name Of Upcoming Folding Phone

     

    In a secret meeting with partners and carrier customers at CES 2020, Samsung has apparently showcased the upcoming products and has also confirmed that the next folding phone will be called the Samsung Galaxy Bloom and not the Galaxy Fold 2.

    This information seems to have come directly from the brand's CEO DJ Koh and a blurred image of the Galaxy Bloom phone does re-iterate the same. The same report suggests that the company will market this product to women, who are in their 20s and it will be marketed as a fashion accessory. The smartphone will be capable of recording 8K videos with support for the 5G network.

    Note that, none of the Samsung smartphones support 8K video recording and the Galaxy Bloom will be the first device to achieve this feat. Considering the rumors, the device is likely to include a 108MP primary camera and will be powered by a high-end Exynos/Qualcomm chipset.

    Unlike the original folding phone, the Galaxy Bloom will not use a plastic screen protector. Instead, it incorporates a thin-glass, making it more durable compared to the Galaxy Fold. The device will go live on February 11, along with the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

    It is interesting to see the price of the Galaxy Bloom, will it cost as much as the Galaxy Fold, or the company will bring down the price to increase the adoption across the market. However, it is expected to be a premium smartphone and doesn't expect to cost less than $1,000.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 17:26 [IST]
