Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Might Arrive With Snapdragon 855 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is speculated to host the next big Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11, 2020. At this event, the company is likely to take the wraps off the next-generation flagship models including the Galaxy S20/S11 series and the Galaxy Fold 2.

The second-generation foldable smartphone is said to differ a lot from its predecessor in terms of aesthetics. It is likely to feature a clamshell form factor but there is no information regarding its specifications. Now, a recent report by MySmartPrice has surfaced online revealing what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Details

Well, this new foldable smartphone in the making is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC instead of the newly launched Snapdragon 865 SoC. This might come as a disappointment for many who were expecting the recent chipset, which is the most powerful chipset from the company right now.

However, rumors point that the Galaxy S20 series smartphones will debut with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. As of now, there is no word regarding why the company will not opt for the latest generation chipset. In addition to this, the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal stated that the Galaxy Fold 2 might not use the Exynos chipset as the device will have the Snapdragon 855 SoC in all regions.

Besides this, the report also reveals that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could arrive with a 10MP selfie camera sensor. This is said to be similar to the 10MP selfie sensor on the Galaxy Note 10. Going by the recently leaked hands-on images and concept renders of the foldable smartphone to be launched soon hint at a single selfie camera within a punch-hole cutout at the center of the display much like the Galaxy Note 10.

What We Think

When the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched, it received rave reviews from users and industry experts due to its lack of superior build quality. Later the company relaunched the device with a better build and sturdier quality. We are yet to see the build quality of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and how the same will be perceived by users.

