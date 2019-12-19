ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Live Images Reveal Design And Specifications

    By
    |

    Samsung might soon launch the Galaxy Fold 2 with a clamshell design. The company teased this device a few months ago, and now, the photos of the Galaxy Fold 2 have been spotted online, revealing new design and form factor.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Live Images Reveal Design And Specifications
    Image Source  

     

    Unlike the Galaxy Fold, its successor has a different approach. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a compact device that unfolds to be a full-fledged smartphone. At the top of the display, the phone also has a punch-hole display, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

    At the bottom, the phone has a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port, with possible support for fast charging. Just like its predecessor, the phone does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the retail package is likely to include a pair of wireless earphones.

    The leaked image also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 comes with apps from Microsoft and it also has Samsung Pay, which indicates that the phone will also support NFC connectivity. It looks like the phone is running on One UI, probably based on Android 9 Pie. At the time of launch, the phone is likely to offer One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 OS.

    Though the leak does not indicate about the hardware features of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the phone is likely to come with flagship-grade hardware, powered by either an Exynos or Qualcomm processor with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

    The Galaxy Fold was an expensive smartphone, with a price tag of $2,000, whereas the Fold 2 is likely to be priced aggressively and is expected to cost around $1,000 to $1,500. And it is likely to compete against the likes of the Motorola Moto RAZR, which is the world's first clamshell folding smartphone.

    Read More About: samsung galaxy fold news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019

