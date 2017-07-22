Galaxy C7 (2017) with dual rear cameras spotted on TENAA

A few days back, a well-known Twitter based leakster revealed that the Galaxy C7 (2017) will be one of the few smartphones to arrive with a dual camera setup at its rear.

Now, the alleged smartphone has been spotted on TENAA, the Chinese certification authority database. And, the listing does point out at the presence of a dual camera setup at the rear of the Galaxy C7 (2017). The documentation from TENAA fails to reveal any information regarding the device in question but it is clear that there will be two sensors at the rear similar to the one we expect to see on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 slated for August 23 launch and the Chinese variant of the Galaxy J7 (2017).

However, there is no official word from Samsung regarding the implementation of a dual camera sensor on board the upcoming Galaxy C7. There are possibilities for the company to scrap the plan and use it for another smartphone.

One thing that we can expect is to see the Chinese variant of the Galaxy C7 (2017) to arrive with a dual camera setup. As the smartphone seems to have cleared the Chinese certification body so it is safe to assume that the launch of this smartphone in the country could be imminent. However, we don't have a specific date for its launch and it remains unknown for now.

While the specs of the upcoming smartphone remain a mystery, the Galaxy C7 (2016) features a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display paired with a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The handset makes use of a 3000mAh battery, a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. We can expect upgraded specs such as Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 630 SoC in the upcoming smartphone.

Via: Twitter