Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 Launching On April 5 In India: Specifications, Expected Price
Samsung will soon expand its F-series portfolio with the launch of two new smartphones - the Galaxy F02s and the Galaxy F12. Now, a Flipkart teaser has confirmed that both models will launch on April 5 at 12 PM.
Further, both devices will join the existing Galaxy F41 and the Galaxy F62. Meanwhile, the Galaxy F02s has already cleared multiple certifications and even the price of the handset has been leaked online. The Flipkart teaser has confirmed some key features of the both handsets.
Samsung Galaxy F02s: What We Know So Far
According to the teaser image, the handset will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a waterdrop notch design to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is confirmed to come with the 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC that is said to run multiple apps smoothly.
A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the handset and the Galaxy F02s will get a triple-camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel that will offer a 13MP primary camera and the resolution of the other two sensors is still under wraps. As of now, nothing much is known about the upcoming Galaxy F02s; however, we can expect to get more details soon as we move closer to the launch.
Samsung Galaxy F02s Expected Price In India
Looking at the features of the Galaxy F02s, it is believed to be an entry-level device. As far as price is concerned, the Galaxy F02s price was recently teased by tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to him, the Galaxy F02s will cost Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model will come with a price tag of Rs. 9,999.
Samsung Galaxy F12 Details
On the other hand, the teaser confirms that the Galaxy F12 will have the same 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch design. It is also confirmed to support a 90Hz screen refresh rate. For imaging, the phone will sport a quad-rear camera setup placed into a square-shaped module which will offer a 48MP Samsung GM2 main camera. Furthermore, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a speaker grille, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack will be placed on the bottom edge.
The processor name and the battery capacity of the handset are still unknown. However, the phone is rumored to come as a rebranded version of the Galaxy M12 which was launched in India last month. If this appears to be true, the price of the Samsung Galaxy F12 will be similar to the Galaxy M12 which starts at Rs. 10,999.
