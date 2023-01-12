Just In
- 4 hrs ago Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Could Launch Soon In The Indian Market: Specifications, Expected Price
- 4 hrs ago Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition Specs Leak: 6.7-Inch OLED Screen, SD7 Gen2 SoC Tipped
- 6 hrs ago Infinix Note 12i 2022 With AMOLED Display Could Launch Soon In India: Specifications, Price
- 6 hrs ago Google Testing "Seamless" eSIM Transfer On Android Smartphones Without Prior Deactivation
Don't Miss
- News Sheena Bora's 'lookalike' spotted? Mumbai court tells Guwahati airport to submit CCTV footage of Jan 5
- Sports Olly's Land: All you need to know about hockey-themed fan parks during Hockey World Cup 2023
- Finance This Midcap Insurance Stock Showing Upside Potential, Sharekhan Recommends Buy
- Lifestyle How To Set Boundaries With Visitors When You Have A Baby
- Movies Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 Co-Star Simba Reveals Hrithik’s THIS Hit Film Inspired Him To Start Acting
- Automobiles Auto Show 2023: Toyota Hilux Extreme Off Road Concept Showcased – Check Out All Details
- Education Wedding planners earn in crores check how?
- Travel ORIGIN: Ahmedabad, The "Manchester Of The East"
Samsung Galaxy F04 Budget Smartphone Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications
Samsung introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F04 in India last week. Now, the smartphone has gone on sale in the country. The Samsung Galaxy F04 packs a unibody construction, an octa-core processor, a large display, virtual RAM expansion, and a 5000mAh battery, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at its price and specifications below.
Samsung Galaxy F04: Price, Availability
The Samsung Galaxy F04 comes at a price tag of ₹9,499 in India. If you purchase the smartphone today, you will get a flat ₹1000 discount. There's also an additional ₹1000 discount on purchases made through ICICI credit cards, making the effective price- ₹7,499.
The Samsung Galaxy F04 will go on sale today (January 12, 2023) at 12:00 PM, exclusively via Flipkart and Samsung's website. The Galaxy F04 is offered in Opal Green and Jade Purple color options.
Samsung Galaxy F04: Features, Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy F04 sports a large 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution, 269ppi, and a 60Hz refresh rate. There's a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the front-facing camera.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, built on the 12nm fabrication process, and comprises the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Galaxy F04 employs a RAM Plus feature, which lets you expand the RAM by an additional 4GB. Additionally, the memory can also be expanded further via the microSD card slot.
In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy F04 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The 5MP front-facing shooter handles selfies and video calls.
Some other noteworthy features of the device include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.1, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 15W charging support. The handset runs on OneUI 4.1 skin, which is based on Android 12 OS. The smartphone is promised to get two Android OS upgrades in the future, possibly Android 13 and Android 14 operating systems.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470