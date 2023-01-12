Samsung Galaxy F04 Budget Smartphone Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F04 in India last week. Now, the smartphone has gone on sale in the country. The Samsung Galaxy F04 packs a unibody construction, an octa-core processor, a large display, virtual RAM expansion, and a 5000mAh battery, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at its price and specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F04 comes at a price tag of ₹9,499 in India. If you purchase the smartphone today, you will get a flat ₹1000 discount. There's also an additional ₹1000 discount on purchases made through ICICI credit cards, making the effective price- ₹7,499.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will go on sale today (January 12, 2023) at 12:00 PM, exclusively via Flipkart and Samsung's website. The Galaxy F04 is offered in Opal Green and Jade Purple color options.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F04 sports a large 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution, 269ppi, and a 60Hz refresh rate. There's a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the front-facing camera.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, built on the 12nm fabrication process, and comprises the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Galaxy F04 employs a RAM Plus feature, which lets you expand the RAM by an additional 4GB. Additionally, the memory can also be expanded further via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy F04 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The 5MP front-facing shooter handles selfies and video calls.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.1, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 15W charging support. The handset runs on OneUI 4.1 skin, which is based on Android 12 OS. The smartphone is promised to get two Android OS upgrades in the future, possibly Android 13 and Android 14 operating systems.

