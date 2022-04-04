Samsung Galaxy F13 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung just launched the Galaxy M33 5G after numerous leaks and speculations. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to take the wraps off the Galaxy F13. The smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database revealing what we can expect from it in terms of specifications.

Notably, the upcoming Samsung smartphone could be the sequel to the Galaxy F12 that was launched in India in April last year. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is speculated to be a rebranded variant of the Galaxy A13.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Geekbench Listing

Going by the Samsung Galaxy F13's Geekbench listing, the upcoming smartphone could carry the model number SM-E135F. It appears to have scored 157 points in the single-core test and 587 points in the multi-core test. As per the listing, the smartphone could get the power from an octa-core Exynos 850 processor that is teamed up with 4GB of RAM, suggests the listing. This processor is said to run at a clock speed of 2GHz.

It is also hinted that the upcoming Samsung smartphone in the making could run Android 12 out-of-the-box. However, there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the launch date of the Galaxy F13.

Samsung Galaxy F13: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is expected to be priced similar to the Galaxy F12 that went official last year. The yesteryear model arrived in two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone was launched with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the Galaxy F12 was launched with an octa-core Exynos 850 processor that is teamed up with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary Samsung GM2 camera sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor. A 6000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy F12 from within alongside support for 15W fast charging.

