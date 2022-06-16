Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Teased On Flipkart; Launch Likely Next Week News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is prepping up to launch the successor of the Galaxy F12 dubbed the Galaxy F13 soon in India. Last month, the device with model number SM-E135F/DS was spotted on the company's India website. Now, the India launch has been teased on Flipkart. Besides, the launch timeline and pricing of the upcoming Galaxy F13 have been revealed online.

Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Details

As of now, Samsung has not revealed anything regarding the launch date of the Galaxy F13. Also, Flipkart did not mention the launch date or timeline. However, TOI Tech-Gadgets reports that the successor Galaxy F13 will be launched next week in the country. The publication has also managed to collect an image, which reveals the device will have a triple camera system at the rear.

Samsung Galaxy F13: What To Expect?

The upcoming Galaxy F13 was previously spotted on Geekbench, revealing it will be powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset will likely run Android 12 OS with OneUI 4.1 skin on top. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming Galaxy F13. Rumors suggested the device will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M13 which was launched last month.

Given that, we expect the Galaxy F13 will be available in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB. Upfront, the handset will feature a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with full HD+ resolution. There will be an 8MP selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the phone could feature a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology. Furthermore, it will support 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM slots, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F13: Expected Price In India

Some reports suggested that the Galaxy F13 will be priced under Rs. 15,000 segment, making it another affordable F-series phone from the brand. We expect the launch date will soon be disclosed. It can be purchased via Flipkart and the brand's official site in India.

Best Mobiles in India