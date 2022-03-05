Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Is "Not" The First Mid-Range Device Without Charger In The Box News oi-Vivek

If you think Apple is the first brand to ship a smartphone without a charger, then think twice. In fact, the original Motorola Moto G launched back in 2013 is one of the first mainstream smartphones that did not include a charger in the box. This trend really started to kick off when Apple removed the charger on the iPhone 12 series of smartphones in 2020.

While Samsung mocked this trend at first, it silently started to take off the charger from the high-end smartphone. Now, a new report from onsitego suggests that the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Samsung -- the Galaxy F23 5G might also come without a charger. Is this something that you should care about? Here is our opinion on the same.

While the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is speculated to feature a 5000 mAh battery, the phone is also said to support 25W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Going by the company's standard, the device is likely to support USB PD-based fast charging. Hence, if you have a 25W charger with USB PD support, this should not be much of an issue.

However, for someone who might be upgrading from an entry-level smartphone, this could be a drawback. Alongside purchasing the Galaxy F23 5G, the user should also buy a separate charger, and the Samsung 25W costs Rs. 1,999, which makes the whole package even more expensive. By not including a charger in the box, phone companies also make a bit more money.

The leak suggests that the Galaxy F23 will cost Rs. 23,990 in India and when we include the price of the charger, one might have to shell out Rs. 2,5000, which makes the Galaxy F23 look like an expensive mid-ranger, considering the fact that the phone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Launch In India

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is said to launch in India on March 8, and the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart and is said to come in two color variants. If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone without a charger in the box, then the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is definitely one of the few devices which does that, at least in India.

