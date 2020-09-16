ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy F41 Schematics Leak, Geekbench Listing Hints Key Specs

    By
    |

    Samsung is likely in plans to unveil a new series of camera-centric smartphones following the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones. Well, the talk is about the Galaxy F series that is reportedly awaiting its launch in India. Word is that the Samsung Galaxy F41 will be the first phone in this series that is slated to be launched in late September or early October.

    Samsung Galaxy F41 is speculated to carry the model number SM-F415. The support page of this upcoming smartphone is already live on the official Samsung India website but there is no official confirmation regarding the smartphone. Besides this, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has been certified by the WiFi Alliance certification database as well.

    Samsung Galaxy F41 Schematics

    In a recent development, the Samsung Galaxy F41 schematics have been leaked by the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal on his Twitter handle. As per the leaked screenshots of the manual claimed to belong to that of the Galaxy F41, the smartphone is believed to arrive with a waterdrop OLED display, a SIM card tray at the left edge, volume and power buttons at the right edge and a 3.5mm audio jack, an external speaker and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

    Moving on to its rear, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is seen to house a triple-camera setup with the three sensors arranged within a rectangular housing. There appears to be a fingerprint sensor at the rear and a dedicated microSD card slot too.

     

    Samsung Galaxy F41 Geekbench Listing

    In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database revealing some of its key details. The benchmark listing shows that the upcoming Samsung smartphone might arrive with an Exynos 9611 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM. It is likely to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Word is that the Galaxy F41 could be a rebranded Galaxy M31 with an improved camera arrangement. Even the leaked schematics show a design that reminds us of the Galaxy M31.

    Samsung Galaxy F41 Possible Price

    Furthermore, the tipster reveals that the Samsung Galaxy F41 could be launched in India in two variants and three color options. It is believed that the device could be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 25,000 in the country. And, it is said to be made available via both online and offline channels.

    samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
