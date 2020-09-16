Samsung Galaxy F41 Schematics Leak, Geekbench Listing Hints Key Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is likely in plans to unveil a new series of camera-centric smartphones following the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones. Well, the talk is about the Galaxy F series that is reportedly awaiting its launch in India. Word is that the Samsung Galaxy F41 will be the first phone in this series that is slated to be launched in late September or early October.

Samsung Galaxy F41 is speculated to carry the model number SM-F415. The support page of this upcoming smartphone is already live on the official Samsung India website but there is no official confirmation regarding the smartphone. Besides this, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has been certified by the WiFi Alliance certification database as well.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Schematics

In a recent development, the Samsung Galaxy F41 schematics have been leaked by the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal on his Twitter handle. As per the leaked screenshots of the manual claimed to belong to that of the Galaxy F41, the smartphone is believed to arrive with a waterdrop OLED display, a SIM card tray at the left edge, volume and power buttons at the right edge and a 3.5mm audio jack, an external speaker and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Samsung SM-F415F will probably launch with the marketing name 'Galaxy F41'.



First phone of Galaxy F Series & tagline seems to be 'Full On!' for Indian market.



Check out the design in leaked manual below. Always On Display could mean AMOLED Display. USB Type-C Fast charging. https://t.co/XN3QrZ6mJ9 pic.twitter.com/1eKsyg2Akw — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 15, 2020

Moving on to its rear, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is seen to house a triple-camera setup with the three sensors arranged within a rectangular housing. There appears to be a fingerprint sensor at the rear and a dedicated microSD card slot too.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Geekbench Listing

In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database revealing some of its key details. The benchmark listing shows that the upcoming Samsung smartphone might arrive with an Exynos 9611 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM. It is likely to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Word is that the Galaxy F41 could be a rebranded Galaxy M31 with an improved camera arrangement. Even the leaked schematics show a design that reminds us of the Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Possible Price

Furthermore, the tipster reveals that the Samsung Galaxy F41 could be launched in India in two variants and three color options. It is believed that the device could be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 25,000 in the country. And, it is said to be made available via both online and offline channels.

