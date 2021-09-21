Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India Launch On September 29; Flipkart Availability Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Galaxy M52 5G isn't the only upcoming mid-range smartphone by Samsung coming to the Indian market next week. The Galaxy F42 5G is also debuting next week itself in India. The device will be introduced a day later to the Galaxy M52 5G in the country. Check out the details:

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Confirmed

Flipkart has been promoting its upcoming Big Billion Days sale where not just smartphones but other consumer goods will be available with discount deals and other offers. One of the teaser posters has listed the upcoming smartphones in India. This list reveals the September 29 launch date for the Galaxy F42 5G in the country.

It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy M52 5G is confirmed to launch a day ahead on September 28 in India. This model will be available for sale on Amazon instead of Flipkart like the Galaxy S42 5G. As of now, Samsung has not yet given any confirmations on the September 29 India launch for Galaxy F42 5G.

However, since the launch details have been shared with one of the leading e-commerce portals, we can expect the device to arrive on the aforementioned date. Samsung also should give an official nod soon.

Is Galaxy F42 5G Any Rebranded Samsung Variant?

There have been several reports suggesting the Galaxy F42 5G to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy Wide 5. If this is true, we can easily guess what all features the Galaxy F42 5G will bring to the table. Speaking of which, the device will have the Dimensity 700 processor.

The octa-core 5G chipset will be clubbed with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The Galaxy F42 5G will have a 64MP main camera at the rear with a 5MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy F42 5G will have a 6.6-inch tall panel with an FHD+ resolution. The V-shaped notch will be housing an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device will have Android 11 OS topped with One UI skin and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The battery powering the handset will be a 5,000 mAh unit.

We have a bunch of popular Dimensity 700 SoC powered smartphones in India. However, most of them are from Chinese brands. Samsung has been eyeing the affordable 5G segment for a while now and the Galaxy F42 5G seems to be a good product that will help the company strengthen its position.

