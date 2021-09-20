Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Finally Gets India Launch Date; Everything You Should Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one of the anticipated launches in the mid-range smartphone segment which is consistently being delayed in India. The Amazon India website earlier suggested September 19 launch which was later removed with no new date announced until now. The online retailer has released another poster confirming the Galaxy M52 5G's launch in India towards the end of this month.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G New India Launch Date Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G new release date in India is set for September 28. The device will be available via Amazon in India. The new teaser poster at the online retailer's portal confirms the new launch date and also the design including 7.4mm thickness. The launch time is set for 12 PM in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Everything We Know So Far

Thanks to all the leaks, specifically the online retailer listing from Poland has revealed all the Galaxy M52 5G's Key highlights. The device is leaked with a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display sporting a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The display will come with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy M52 5G is leaked with an upgraded imaging setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor at the rear paired up with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The front panel is said to feature a 32MP camera for selfies. The Galaxy M52 5G is also confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 778G processor.

The premium mid-range game-centric chipset has 5G network connectivity and octa-cores. The configurations tipped are 6GB/ 8GB RAM configuration and 128GB storage configuration. The device will also have an external microSD card support for storage expansion.

The firmware pre-installed would be Android 11 OS wrapped with One UI 3.1 OS. The Galaxy M52 5G will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W rapid charging support. That said of the feature, the pricing of the Galaxy M52 5G is rumoured to be below Rs, 35,000 in India.

That's comparing with the Polish online retailer's listing. If Samsung does launch the Galaxy M52 5G below Rs. 35,000 in India then it will definitely land as one strong rival of the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Realme GT Master Edition.

