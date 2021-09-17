Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Support Page Confirms Imminent Launch; Features To Check Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

=Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch has been pending for a while. The handset's arrival was earlier tipped for September which later the leaks suggested is postponed to October. Amidst all the speculation, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G's upcoming launch has been confirmed by a fresh official support page listing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Support Page Goes Official

The Galaxy S21 FE's support page has gone live on Samsung's official Germany website. While the specific date hasn't been mentioned, an upcoming launch is now confirmed. The device has been spotted with the SM-G990B/DS model number. Only the model number and no features have been confirmed by the support page listing.

Samsung might confirm the Galaxy S21 FE's arrival details in the coming days. The India launch timeline is also under the wraps. However, the development does hint at the September or October launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Rumoured Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is expected to be packed with the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 SoC (depending on the markets). The configuration tipped is 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration with an external microSD card support. The recent leaks have suggested an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display measuring 6.5-inches.

There will be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is also tipped to sport a triple rear camera module which will have a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

There will also be an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support. The Galaxy S21 FE will ship with Android 11 OS and have OneUI 2.1 skin on top. Besides 5G network support, the Galaxy S21 FE will have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm connectivity jack. The handset will also feature a 25W fast charging supported 4,500 mAh battery unit.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaked spec-sheet hints at a premium smartphone by Samsung which would compete against the likes of the Mi 11X Pro and the iQOO 8 5G. The pricing is what Samsung needs to get correct here to beat the competition. We do expect a lower price tag than the remaining Galaxy S21 variants, but the exact numbers would be hard to guess just yet.

