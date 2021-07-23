Just In
Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12 Gets Massive Price Cut At Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021
Samsung fans, the upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 has a lot in store for you! The Flipkart sale is extending a huge price cut discount on several gadgets, including smartphones. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, particularly a Samsung smartphone, this could be the best time to do so.
Samsung Galaxy F62 At Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021
One of the top-selling smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy F62. With its flagship Exynos 9825 chipset, users get an excellent smartphone experience. Moreover, the massive 7,000 mAh battery ensures you are undisturbed or never run out of juice on your device. If you're looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy F62, this might be the best time.
The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering a massive price cut on the Samsung Galaxy F62. Originally, Samsung had priced the device at Rs. 29,999. Now, buyers can get them at Rs. 17,999 at the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021, making this one of the best-selling deals on the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s At Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021
Joining the list of Samsung smartphones at a discount are the Samsung Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s. Both devices have a lot to offer. For instance, one can explore the 48MP camera features on the Samsung Galaxy F12 paired with the huge 6,000 mAh battery. Additionally, the 6.51-inch HD+ display on the Samsung Galaxy F02s is a star attraction.
Originally, the Samsung Galaxy F12 was priced at Rs. 12,999. Now, the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering the smartphone for just Rs. 9,999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F02s was priced at Rs. 10,499 at the time of launch. The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering the smartphone for just Rs. 8,999.
The upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 will kickstart on July 26 and go on till July 29. The sale, as the name suggests, offers a massive deal on several electronics and other goods. Buying a smartphone at this time could be a great savings deal for you.
