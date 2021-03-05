Samsung Galaxy F62 Now Available For Purchase In Offline Stores: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy F62 is the second F-series phone in the country from Samsung. The handset made its debut last month starting price at Rs. 23,999. The phone is available on Flipkart and the company's website. Now, 91mobiles has reported via a retail source that the Galaxy F62 can be purchased via offline stores starting today at the same price as online.

The handset comes in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey color options. You can get features like a hug 7,000 mAh battery, flagship chipset, 64MP quad-camera module, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Price And Offers

The base model of the Galaxy F62 retails for Rs. 23,999 which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 25,999. You can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Besides, you can get a five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. Other bank users can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 at Reliance digital stores, Flipkart. Do note that, the offers are valid until Match 15.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a mid-range device then the Galaxy F62 can be a good pick with impressive features. The Galaxy F62 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, it comes with the Exynos 9825 chipset which also runs the Galaxy Note 10+. A massive 7,000 mAh battery fuels the device with 25W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11 with the Samsung OneUI 3.1 custom skin on top.

For photography, you get a quad-camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP portrait shooter, and a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, it features a 32MP selfie camera and it also supports features like Super Steady, Hyperlaspe, Super slow motion, Night mode, and 4K video recording.

Best Mobiles in India