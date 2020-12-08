Samsung Galaxy F62 Reportedly In Production; Tipped To Feature Slim Profile News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy F62 production has started in India. 91mobiles has reported via a source stating that the upcoming F-series phone will be one of the slimmest offerings from the company. Last week, the handset was spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key details, and the launch of the device is expected for Q1 2021.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Details: Everything We Know So Far

The Samsung Galaxy F62 made its appearance on Geekbench with model number SM-625F and managed to a score of 763 and 1952 in the Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core tests respectively. In terms of features, the device is expected to get its power from the octa-core Exynos 9825 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

The phone is said to run Android 11 OS software-wise. For display, it is expected to come with an AMOLED panel. Other key details are still a mystery; however, we can expect more in the coming days.

What We Think

Going by the reports, if the Galaxy F62 will come as the slimmest phone, then it can be a good competitor against the Oppo F17 Pro which made its debut as the 'sleekest' design fused with a metal finish. Further, the upcoming phone might come as a rebranded of any other Samsung device. As the first F-series phone, the F41 made its debut in India as a rebranded version of the Galaxy M31s.

To recall, the features of the Samsung Galaxy F41 include a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, the Exynos 9611 chipset. Besides, it packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

So, we can expect a huge battery from the upcoming F-series phone as well. For imaging, it sports a 64MP triple-rear camera setup and features a 32MP front snapper for selfies. The handset is available in the country starting from Rs. 15,499.

