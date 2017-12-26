Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) gets listed online; specs and price revealed

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) has recently making the rounds of the internet. Last week, well-known tipster Ronald Quandt leaked the entire specs sheet of the smartphone.

Now, the Galaxy J2 (2018) has been found listed on a Russian e-commerce site, revealing the key specifications and the pricing of the smartphone ahead of official launch. As per the website listing, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will carry a price tag of 7,990 RUB, which converts to around Rs. 8,867. The listing also confirms that the smartphone has a model number of SM-J250F.

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) flaunts a 5-inch Super AMOLED display with a qHD (not to be confused with Quad HD) resolution of 960×540 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz and coupled with Adreno 308 GPU.

The memory aspect of the device is taken care of by 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space that can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy J2 (2018) is equipped with an 8MP primary camera at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera at the front, both accompanied by a LED flash.

As far as the software is concerned, the smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS out of the box. To keep the lights on, the Galaxy J2 (2018) packs a 2,600mAh battery.

Connectivity suite of the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) offers support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and dual-SIM slot. The handset measures 144×72×8mm and weighs 153 grams.

What's interesting to see is that the previous reports were spot on with not only the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), but also the pricing. From the looks of it, the smartphone will hit the shelves in Russia first, before making its way to other markets.