Images of Samsung Galaxy S9+ with colorful cases hit the web

These days the upcoming flagship smartphones are the worst kept secrets by the manufacturers as they are the subjects of numerous leaks. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are such devices those are a part of endless leaks.

Last week, we saw the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ leak with a transparent protective case. And now we have the pictures of the latter wrapped in colorful cases revealed by GizmoChina. The Galaxy S9+ is the larger variant of the duo and will have a larger display and more capacious battery. Unlike the Galaxy S8+, the difference between the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy S9 does not end with these.

As indicated by the previous leak, the Galaxy S9+ features a dual camera setup at its rear but this time the two camera lenses are positioned vertically instead of a horizontal arrangement as seen on the Galaxy Note 8. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a single rear camera.

The dual camera arrangement on the Galaxy S9+ is seen to be accompanied by LED flash and a heart rate monitor and there appears to be a fingerprint sensor below the camera module. The new fingerprint sensor position is a major one that many Samsung fans will appreciate as the previous arrangement seen on the current generation flagship models was tough to access without smudging the camera lens. With the new design, the index finger will rest on the sensor naturally and will not leave any smudges on the camera lens.

The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S9+ clad in a case does not reveal much about the design of the smartphone's front panel. We can make out that there is an Infinity Display with the aspect ratio 18.5:9. The bezels appear to be slim and there seems to be a lot of sensors at the top bezel.

From the existing reports, it is believed that the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones will be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 tech show. Similar to this year, there are claims that these smartphones will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in some markets and the company's Exynos 9810 SoC in the rest of the markets.