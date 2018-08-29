Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Android Go smartphone up for sale in India for Rs. 6,190

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched its first Android Go smartphone, the Galaxy J2 Core last week. The entry-level smartphone comes with the basic hardware and an optimised version of the Android Oreo for the very first time for Indian users.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core price

The handset is available for sale in India with a starting price of Rs 6,190. The Galaxy J2 Core is available in gold, black and blue color options. You can purchase the smartphone across all retail stores and Samsung's online store.

The smartphone comes with some pre-loaded apps that use less memory and storage providing up to 1.5 times the available storage capacity compared to previous offerings.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core comes with a 5-inch qHD TFT display with a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC clubbed with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. The Galaxy J2 Core is backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, which can be expandable via microSD card.

The smartphone also comes with preloaded apps like Google Go, Gmail Go, Maps Go and more. And also note that the phone will arrive with the Samsung UI at the top.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes equipped with a single camera module on the rear with an 8MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. Both cameras have an F 2.2 aperture for improved wide-angle photography, and features such as Beauty Mode are included for users to take better portraits and selfies.

On the connectivity front, the Galaxy J2 Core offers 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS. The dimensions of the phone are 143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9mm and weigh around 154g. The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is fueled by a 2600mAh battery, and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition).