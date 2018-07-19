Galaxy J2 Core is the first Android Go smartphone from Samsung

By now everyone knows that Samsung is working on an Android Go smartphone. The device has already received the FCC approval tipping that its launch could be imminent. Now, this device has been certified by Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) as well. The SIG listing reveals that the device could be dubbed Galaxy J2 Core.

According to a SamMobile report, seven different variants of the Galaxy J2 have received the Bluetooth SIG certification. These variants are said to carry the model numbers SM-J260F, SM-J260M, SM-J260Y, SM-J260F_DS, SM-J260G_DS, SM-J260M_DS, and SM-J260Y_DS. Maybe, these could be the variants of the Samsung's Android Go smartphone in various markets.

Rumored specifications

The latest certification hasn't revealed any valuable detail regarding the upcoming budget smartphone except for the name. But there are some credible reports of the past revealing a fair share of what we can expect from it. Going by the same, the Galaxy J2 is believed to bestow a 5-inch Super AMOLED display. The hardware are said to comprise of an Exynos 7570 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB default storage.

Undoubtedly, this smartphone will run Android Oreo (Go Edition) with the Samsung UI. The other aspects that are rumored include an 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera and a 2600mAh battery.

Samsung Android Go smartphone price

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of this smartphone. However, as the device has been certified numerous times in the past, we can expect it to be launched soon. As it is a budget smartphone with entry-level specifications, it is likely to be priced lower than the existing Galaxy J series smartphones. The device is likely to witness a great level of success in the emerging markets.

Competition

If there is an Android Go smartphone from Samsung in the budget price bracket, then we can expect it to bring the company back to its position at least in the entry-level smartphone market segment. And, this could be a step taken by the South Korean tech giant to compete with the dominant Chinese players such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and others.