Samsung Android Go smartphone specs emerge online

Lately, we came across a report suggesting that Samsung is working on its first Android Go smartphone. Though not much was known about this smartphone, it was speculated that it will be made available in many countries across the world.

Now, we have more details regarding this upcoming Android Go smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. Well, the specs sheet of the smartphone has been leaked. A TechieDrive report has revealed an image showing the key specifications of the Samsung Android Go smartphone.

Leaked specs of Samsung Android Go phone

From the leaked specs sheet, we get to know that the smartphone might arrive with the model number SM-J260. It is said to get the power from a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. The smartphone is expected to run on Android Go, which is a slightly tweaked version of the OS aimed at the entry-level smartphones.

The device is likely to arrive with 16GB of internal storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card. The RAM capacity is said to be 1GB and it is not surprising as it is an Android Go smartphone. The display is believed to be a 5-inch Super AMOLED panel.

On the imaging front, the device is believed to arrive with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The other goodies that were leaked include a 2600mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition).

As of now, there is no confirmation if these are the final specifications of the alleged Samsung Android Go smartphone. It is said to be under testing in the European markets for now. The SM-J260G and SM-J260M are two models under testing but it remains to be known if it is the same device or different ones.

Similar phones expected

Given the rumors regarding the Android Go smartphone, we believe that it might not take a long time for this smartphone to be announced by the company. While many Samsung smartphones are heavily customized with the Samsung Experience UI, this one will be different as it is similar to the stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo. This indicates that the company could be considering more stock Android smartphones in the future.