Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J4 with Android Pie gets certified by WiFi Alliance

While the Galaxy J2 Core will be getting the Android Pie (Go Edition) update, the Galaxy J4 will be receiving an Android Pie update with Samsung Experience UI.

    Samsung has recently refreshed its affordable smartphone lineup with the launch of the Galaxy M series of smartphones. While the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 have been made available for the masses, the Galaxy M30 is now being leaked online suggesting at an imminent launch. Though, Samsung is not yet leaving behind its previous budget smartphone line, i.e, the Galaxy J series. The South Korean tech giant has recently pushed out an Android Oreo update for the Galaxy J7 Max. Now, the company appears to be working on an Android Pie update for Galaxy J2 Core and the Galaxy J4 smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J4 with Android Pie gets certified

     

    Both the smartphones were released back in 2018 and came with a budget price tag. While the Galaxy J4 shipped with Android 8.0 Oreo, the Galaxy J2 Core was launched as an Android Go device with Android 8.0 Oreo onboard. If both these smartphones receive the Android Pie update, this will make them the first budget Samsung devices to receive the Android Pie flavor. Apparently, the company has begun testing the latest Android version for the Galaxy J2 Core and Galaxy J4 smartphones, suggests a certification.

    The smartphones have recently cleared WiFi Alliance certification with Android 9 Pie UI onboard. The Galaxy J4 smartphones that have cleared the certification with Android Pie onboard includes SM-J400F, SM-J400F/DS, SM-J400M/DS, SM-J400G/DS, SM-J400M, and SM-J400G. Whereas, the Galaxy J2 Core models that have cleared this certification are SM-J260G/DS, SM-J260Y, SM-J260F/DS, SM-J260M/DS, SM-J260Y/DS, SM-J260F, SM-J260M, and SM-J260M.

    While the Galaxy J2 Core will be getting the Android Pie (Go Edition) update, the Galaxy J4 will be receiving an Android Pie update with Samsung Experience UI. Currently, Samsung has not confirmed anything about the Android Pie release for these budget smartphones and it is unknown as to when they will receive this update.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
