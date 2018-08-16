Samsung Galaxy J2 Core leaked manual reveals design and specifications

Samsung is expected to launch its first Android Go smartphone soon. But, that doesn't stop the leaks from pouring in. This time a Russian user manual has been published by the OEM ahead of the official launch.

The document refers to the device by the model number SM-J260F/DS, thought the device is said to be advertised as the Galaxy J2 Core. The user manual shows a good number of sketches revealing the design of the device and corroborates with the previously leaked information.

The handset depicted in the user manual looks similar to the device seen in a series of live hands-on images leaked last month. The device features navigation buttons, no physical keys on the front panel, thick bezels, and single rear camera with an LED flash.

Additionally, the user manual also confirms that the device won't have a glass sandwich design like other Samsung flagships, instead, it will boast a removable back cover and a user-replaceable battery.

The manual also shows a microSD card slot which seems to double as a SIM card tray. As for the software, the Galaxy J2 is said to run a custom implementation of Android Go, as well as a number of Samsung applications revised with the goal of prioritizing performance.

Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy J2 Core been certified by various regulatory agencies including the Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, as well as the FCC. The leaks also suggest that the device will sport a 5-inch Super AMOLED display, and will be powered by Exynos 7570 chipset with four CPU cores clocked at up to 1.4GHz. It will be backed by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage memory.

Besides, the company has also patented for an anti-fingerprint compound with self-healing properties. The patent was published by the World Intellectual Property Organization earlier this month.

The application mentions the terms "film" "laminate" and "device" and the composition includes compounds such as polyrotaxane, polyhedral silsesquioxane, and fluorinated (meth)acryl. Producing an anti-fingerprint coating with self-healing properties that can be placed over glass surfaces would make a lot of sense for Samsung, given the fact that the majority of its smartphones have a glass-heavy design.