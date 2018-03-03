Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) and J3 Pro stop by Geekbench

Samsung is one of the few smartphone manufacturers that has its presence felt in the premium market segment as well as mid-range cadre. The company is on the verge of releasing its flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones in the market in a few days. In the meantime, it is also working on the budget and mid-range J series smartphones as well.

Lately, we have been coming across leaks and speculations related to the Galaxy J series models. Now, the Galaxy J3 (2018) seems to have hit the Geekbench database tipping that it is in the making. Two variants of the smartphone were spotted on the benchmark listing with the model numbers - SM-J337A and SM-J337P. These are believed to be dubbed Samsung Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J3 Pro.

From the benchmark listings, we can make out that both the Galaxy J3 smartphones do not have the same processor under their hood. The SM-J337A is listed to feature the Exynos 7570 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz and we have seen this processor on the Galaxy J3 (2017) itself. When it comes to the SM-J337P, this model is listed to employ an Exynos 7885 SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. Apart from this difference, both the smartphones seem to feature 2GB RAM and boot on Android 8.0 Oreo.

As of now, no other details regarding the alleged Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J3 Pro models could be obtained from the Geekbench listings. But a previously leaked GFXBench listing of the Galaxy J3 (2018) has revealed that the smartphone might bestow a 5-inch HD 720p display and make use of a 1.5GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of memory capacity. The device is said to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and feature an 8MP main camera at its rear and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera.

Back then, it was said that the Galaxy J3 (2018) that was spotted on the benchmark listing with the model number SM-J337 would arrive with downgraded camera specifications as compared to its predecessor - the Galaxy J3 (2017). However, we cannot be sure about anything as official confirmation regarding the device and its specifications are awaited.