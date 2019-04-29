Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ Android Pie update begins rolling out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update comes with the latest April 2019 Android security patch.

Samsung has officially pulled the plugs off its affordable smartphone series- the Galaxy J. The South Korean tech giant has introduced the Galaxy M and refreshed Galaxy M series to replace the Galaxy J smartphone lineup. While the company has launched a bunch of smartphones with the beginning of this year, it has also rolled out firmware updates for a number of old devices. Recently, the Galaxy J8 and the Galaxy J6 had received an Android Pie update. Now, two more smartphones from the Galaxy J lineup are receiving the Android Pie flavor.

Samsung has pushed out the Android Pie firmware to the Galaxy J4+ and the Galaxy J6+ smartphones. Both the smartphones were launched back in 2018 with Android Oreo OS. The update carries a firmware build J610FXXU1BSDE/J610FODM1BSDE/J610FXXU1BSD. While the Galaxy J4+ Android Pie update is rolling out for the markets including Thailand, Ukraine, and Vietnam, the Galax J6+ is getting the updates in India, Iraq, and Germany.

As for the changelog, the update comes with the latest April 2019 Android security patch. Additionally, the update introduces the new One UI along with the Android Pie elements. The other changes include new Photo Editor Pro editing tools in the gallery app and an improved Bixby search among other features.

The update for both the Galaxy J6+ and the Galaxy J4+ smartphones are being rolled out as an OTA to the respective regions. It is being pushed out in a phased manner and will reach all the Galaxy J6+ and the Galaxy J4+ smartphones gradually. Besides, the update can also be checked manually in the Settings menu under the System Updates section which you can locate in the About Phone section.

via