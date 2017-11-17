Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) key specs revealed by GFXBench

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2016) is over one year old and it looks like the company is prepping to launch its successor sometime soon. We say so as a new Samsung smartphone carrying the number SM-G571 has been spotted on the GFXBench benchmarking platform.

The new SM-G571 is expected to be the Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) as the yesteryear model carries the model number SM-G570. According to the leaked GFXBench listing of the upcoming Galaxy J5 Prime, the smartphone is likely to flaunt a 4.8-inch HD 270p display. Under its hood, the device is believed to feature a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

The benchmark listing also suggests that there will be a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera on board the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017). Both these cameras are believed to feature support for FHD 1080p video recording.

Besides these, it is speculated that the SM-G571 will carry similar specifications as its predecessor in terms. For now, there is no confirmation regarding the launch date of the Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) but it is believed that the smartphone will be unveiled in the coming days or weeks.

Given that Samsung has already announced its flagship smartphones for this year including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8, it is time for the company to focus on the mid-range smartphones. Eventually, it looks like Samsung is eager to unveil the cheaper lot of phones before it can come up with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ early next year.

In fact, there are several reports revealing the details regarding the upcoming smartphones from Samsung's stable. We saw the leaked renders of the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018). Also, the leaked information regarding these smartphones has tipped that these smartphones might arrive with Infinity Display panels as seen on the current generation flagship models.