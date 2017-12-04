Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) specs leaked again: Here is what it has to offer

At the end of last month, a new mysterious device from Samsung was spotted on the database of America's official certification authority, the FCC. At the time, some of the smartphone's basic specs were revealed and further speculations suggested that the device was Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018).

However, Samsung is said to be working on bringing new A series as well J series devices in the market soon. That being said, today, a new leak has appeared online yet again and it sheds more light on the hardware of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018).

The leak comes from HowTechHack and as per the image of the specs sheet of Galaxy J5 Prime (2018), it shows that the handset comes with a 5.0-inch HD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Now, this could mean that the upcoming device could have a nearly bezel-less display. But reports say that the device will have a front fingerprint sensor below the display as well.

Further, as per the leaked details, the device is featuring Exynos 7570 chipset with1.4 GHz quad-core processor and ARM Mali-T720 graphics.The device seems to have 3GB RAM and the storage size is listed as 16GB. This is different in contrast to the 32GB revealed by FCC.

Additionally, the smartphone seems to backed by a 2500mAh battery and is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. As for the cameras, the device has a 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear and front cameras respectively. The device's dimensions include 142.7mm of height and 69.6mm of width. Connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2 Low-energy (LE), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and 4G LTE are included.