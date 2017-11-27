Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime gets FCC approval tipping imminent launch

It looks like we can expect the launch of an upgraded variant of the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime smartphone soon. The device that was spotted on the GFXBench database with the model number SM-G571.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime has received the FCC certification that seemingly confirms that this smartphone is all set to go official soon. The FCC listing via AndroidCrunch has not let out any details regarding the specifications of this smartphone. However, we have the previous benchmark listing that sheds light on the goodies that we can expect to see in this upcoming smartphone.

Before taking a sneak peak at the specifications of the Galaxy J5 Prime let out by the benchmark listing, we believe to witness the launch of this device sometime around the end of this year. We say so as the original Galaxy J5 Prime was unveiled back in 2016 and it makes sense for the speculated one to be unveiled this year itself.

When it comes to the specifications revealed by the GFXBench listing that was spotted online a few days back, the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime is expected to adorn a 4.8-inch HD 720p display and employ a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity. According to the benchmark listing, the device might arrive with a 13MP primary camera at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera both with FHD 1080p video recording ability.

Apart from these, there are claims that the upcoming Galaxy J5 Prime will have similar specifications as its predecessor that was launched last year. Given that we expect it to go official by the end of this year as mentioned above. So let's wait for an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same.